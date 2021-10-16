Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.18 ($186.10).

WCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €3.55 ($4.18) during trading on Monday, reaching €154.40 ($181.65). 152,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €149.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.14. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 12-month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

