Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 585,360 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

WMT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $391.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.74. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

