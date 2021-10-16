WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 137.1% in September

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

