WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 137.1% in September

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
