Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 70,665 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.41 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

