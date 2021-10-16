Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.95 Million

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report sales of $302.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WLL traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 865,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,465. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

