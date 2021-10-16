Wings (WINGS) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Wings has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $847.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00208173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

