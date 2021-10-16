YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 25,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
YETI opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
