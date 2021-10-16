Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.21. 1,828,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,603. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

