Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report $800.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $899.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $697.80 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,771. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 235,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.