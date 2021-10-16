Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI remained flat at $$7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,822. Titan International has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

