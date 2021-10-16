Zacks: Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $44.16. 110,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

