Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report sales of $16.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.67 million to $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $37.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAT. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.43. 2,738,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.