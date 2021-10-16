Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.27. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $267.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 622.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.