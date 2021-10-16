Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $130.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.73 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.21 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $208,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 648,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

