Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.83. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.