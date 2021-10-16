Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.32 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $76.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 45,619,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,679,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

