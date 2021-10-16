Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $410.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.70 million and the highest is $412.33 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $435.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.72. 881,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 294,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.