Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $381.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.90 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

MTDR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 1,345,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,172. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

