Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.31 Million

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $381.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.90 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

MTDR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 1,345,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,172. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.