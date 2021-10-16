Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

VIRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VIRX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 258,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,519. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.