Zacks: Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 9,349,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
