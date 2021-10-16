Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce sales of $5.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $19.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 955,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,030. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

