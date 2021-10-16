Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,259,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,118. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

