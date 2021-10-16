Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) to Sell

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

