Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

