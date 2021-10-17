-$0.03 EPS Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIN. Benchmark upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 1,614,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,650. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,357,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

