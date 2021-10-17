$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 126,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.