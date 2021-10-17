-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

ONCT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 534,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 220,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 90.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

