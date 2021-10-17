$0.16 EPS Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -287.63 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

