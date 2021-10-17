$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 94.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $877,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.04. 8,773,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,773,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

