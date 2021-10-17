$0.19 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Exelixis posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

