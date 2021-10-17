-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 over the last three months.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

