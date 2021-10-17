$0.66 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

