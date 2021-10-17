$1.27 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.22. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 353.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $38.84 on Thursday, reaching $1,563.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,938. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,192.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,776.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,595.52.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.