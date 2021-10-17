$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.65. Leidos reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

