$1.71 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 666,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

