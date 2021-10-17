11,230 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

