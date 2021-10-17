11,450 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 414,270 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $531,053.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QNST opened at $17.03 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

