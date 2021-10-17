121,465 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 121,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $2,369,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $7,935,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $91,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

