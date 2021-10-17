13,643 Shares in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in AC Immune by 21.1% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.18 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

