1,581 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,999,000 after acquiring an additional 454,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.