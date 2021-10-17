1,628,213 Shares in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Acquired by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,628,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,000. Compute Health Acquisition makes up approximately 2.1% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPUH opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

