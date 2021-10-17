$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.83 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,962. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

