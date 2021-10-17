$173.69 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $173.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.06 million. Chegg reported sales of $154.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $991.86 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $61.28. 2,834,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,506. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -153.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

