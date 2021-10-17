$188.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $188.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kaman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

