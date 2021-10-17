1,947 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.