1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

