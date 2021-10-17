1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in September

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

