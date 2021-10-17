$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.11. PVH reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,903,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.01 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

