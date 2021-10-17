$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce earnings per share of $2.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $10.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.88. 53,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.