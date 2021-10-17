$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 203.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after buying an additional 77,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $215.43. 357,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,599. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.74. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.